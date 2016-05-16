David Banner Talks “God Box,” & The 2016 Presidential Race

Rapper, actor and activist David Banner recently appeared on NewsOne Now with guest host attorney Laura Coates to break down why his new album, “The God Box” is the best hip-hop album to come out in recent years.

Coates asked Banner about the origins of “The God Box” to which the activists/rapper said, “The God Box is sort of like the secret. It’s something that people have to come to on their own.”

“God is a lot closer than we think. I believe that people look for God in everyplace, but where He, She or It really is.” Banner continued, “When I work on me, when I eat right, when I fast, when I read the right things, when I’m around the right people or the right environment — I vibrate, and the universe brings everything to me that I need.”

Banner said some people equate that to magic, “but it’s really not magic, it’s that God in you that people don’t understand and don’t look for.”

During his NewsOne Now interview Banner also talked 2016 politics. “If I had to pick it would be Bernie Sanders.”

According to the rapper, Sanders’ campaign approached him and requested his assistance after witnessing him speak. Even though they were interested in having Banner speak, the Jackson, Mississippi native told Sanders’ representative, “I honestly don’t trust any of you all.”

Banner explained why he doesn’t trust Republicans or Democrats saying, “You have the Left Wing and the Right Wing, but they’re part of the same bird and the same system.”

Watch NewsOne Now guest host Laura Coates and David Banner discuss “The God Box” and more in the video clip above.

“The God Box” is available for pre-order now on iTunes.

