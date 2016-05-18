The Star of the Original "Roots" Explains Why the Remake Is Must-Watch Television https://t.co/esDd22GYSx pic.twitter.com/XN04JsJHjV — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) May 17, 2016 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The idea of a Roots remake has been floating around since 2013 and it has finally come to fruition.

NY Times writer Melena Ryzik visited the show’s immaculate set in Louisiana. The remake is set to feature the Civil War battle of Fort Pillow, where White Union soldiers were taken hostage and hundreds of black soldiers were slaughtered or sent into the slave trade. The battle was never featured in the original mini-series, making producers especially determined to knock it out of the park.

LeVar Burton, who played Kunta Kinte in the original, is involved in the project and is still a bit wary about the remake.

“I’d be lying if I said I had zero trepidation and nervousness. But I do believe that we have a lot to contribute to the very important conversation of race in America, and how it continues to hold us back as a society,” he tells the NY Times.

Like many others Burton realized how powerful Roots is, and wondered why it should be remade.

Mark M. Wolper, the executive said that the decision was made because the original just wasn’t good enough anymore and with all the improvements in film production, a re-up was necessary.

Check out the rest of the in-depth Roots piece on the NY Times.

SOURCE: NY Times | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

The “Roots” Remake Aims To Teach A New Generation was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Bruce Goodwin II Posted May 18, 2016

Also On Hot 107.9: