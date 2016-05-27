Gucci Mane Drops #FirstDayOutTheFeds ! [VIDEOS] #GucciFree

Updated: Friday, 10:19AM

Gucci Mane just dropped #FirstDayOutTheFeds Prod. By MikeWillMadeIt!!

We’ve just gotten confirmation that Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane has been released from prison.

The rapper’s lawyer, Drew Findling, tells TMZ:

Gucci was released Thursday morning from an Indiana prison…he already has a home just outside the city. Findling says the rapper will be on house arrest for a few months and will then be on probation.

Speculation occurred after his girlfriend Keyshia Ka’oir snapchatted photos reuniting with Gucci and the below post hit Twitter:

Head on over to her Snapchat to see more, you know we will be stalking!!

Keyshia Ka'oir just posted these on snapchat ! So I'm guessing Gucci out of jail ! pic.twitter.com/ABUsAwIY5V — Skinny-Minnie♍ (@lilmiss_TOOTiE) May 26, 2016

Then she and Gucci started flexing while Drake’s “One Dance” and Beyonce’s “Sorry” play in the background!!

Another video shows Gucci tatted up with no belly and all abs!!

Check out video of Gucci already cooking in the studio.

Gucci was originally sentenced to 39 months for a firearms possession charge back in May 2014.

Welcome home Guwop!