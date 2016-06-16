Exclusive Video: DJ Drama On Gucci Mane Being Home, Lil Uzi Vert’s XXL Freshman Class, & New Album

It isn’t DJ Drama’s first rodeo, but something feels different about this album release.

It’s been four years since DJ Drama released his chart-topping compilation album Quality Street Music, and he’s back with a follow-up that’s just as compelling. While he took a four-year hiatus from curating the hottest street albums, the Philly native’s been tirelessly working as an A&R at Atlantic Records and is championing the hottest artist coming out of the “City of Brotherly Love” – Lil Uzi Vert.

DJ Drama met us down at New York City’s South Street Seaport to discuss his long-delayed LP, championing Lil Uzi Vert’s career, and the journey he’s taken to become one of the most influential hip-hop DJs out.

Drama also discussed Lil Uzi’s placement on XXL’s 2016 Freshman Class, Lil Wayne’s condition since having two seizures, and of course, the climate in Atlanta now that Gucci Mane is home from prison.

DJ Drama’s fifth studio album Quality Street Music 2 will feature Post Malone, Dave East, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, and so many more. QSM2 will hit store shelves July 22.

Watch our exclusive interview with DJ Drama up top.

