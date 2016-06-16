Exclusive Video: DJ Drama On Gucci Mane Being Home, Lil Uzi Vert’s XXL Freshman Class, & New Album

The legend gives us the low-down.

| 06.16.16
Leave a comment
Dismiss

It isn’t DJ Drama’s first rodeo, but something feels different about this album release.

It’s been four years since DJ Drama released his chart-topping compilation album Quality Street Music, and he’s back with a follow-up that’s just as compelling. While he took a four-year hiatus from curating the hottest street albums, the Philly native’s been tirelessly working as an A&R at Atlantic Records and is championing the hottest artist coming out of the “City of Brotherly Love” – Lil Uzi Vert.

DJ Drama met us down at New York City’s South Street Seaport to discuss his long-delayed LP, championing Lil Uzi Vert’s career, and the journey he’s taken to become one of the most influential hip-hop DJs out.

Drama also discussed Lil Uzi’s placement on XXL’s 2016 Freshman Class, Lil Wayne’s condition since having two seizures, and of course, the climate in Atlanta now that Gucci Mane is home from prison.

DJ Drama’s fifth studio album Quality Street Music 2 will feature Post Malone, Dave East, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, and so many more. QSM2 will hit store shelves July 22.

Watch our exclusive interview with DJ Drama up top.

Dominica, Soufriere. A young woman sunbathes on the foredeck of a Powerboat near Soufriere. (MR).

Happening Now: #WestIndianGirlsBreaktheInternet Is Taking Over Twitter

4 photos Launch gallery

Happening Now: #WestIndianGirlsBreaktheInternet Is Taking Over Twitter

Continue reading Happening Now: #WestIndianGirlsBreaktheInternet Is Taking Over Twitter

Happening Now: #WestIndianGirlsBreaktheInternet Is Taking Over Twitter

And it's a beautiful thing.

Exclusive Video: DJ Drama On Gucci Mane Being Home, Lil Uzi Vert’s XXL Freshman Class, & New Album was originally published on globalgrind.com

2016 xxl freshman class , chris brown , Dj Drama , Exclusive , Gucci Mane , Interview , lil uzi vert , Lil Wayne seizure , quality street music 2 , video

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close