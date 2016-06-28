CLOSE
Entertainment News
Lena Dunham Cries White Tears for Taylor Swift Amid Kanye Controversy

Did she seriously just compare the rapper to Brock Turner?

2016 TheWrap Power Women Breakfast

GIRLS creator and actress Lena Dunham has voiced her disdain for Kanye West‘s increasingly infamous “Famous” video in a recent Facebook post, bringing up once again the notion of white feminism and victimhood around Black males.

In the post, Dunham called the controversial video “disturbing” and even compared it to the recent outrage following the lack of punishment Brock Turner received following his rape sentencing. She wrote, “Let’s break it down: at the same time Brock Turner is getting off with a light tap for raping an unconscious woman and photographing her breasts for a group chat… As assaults are Periscoped across the web and girls commit suicide after being exposed in ways they never imagined…Now I have to see the prone, unconscious, waxy bodies of famous women, twisted like they’ve been drugged and chucked aside at a rager? It gives me such a sickening sense of dis-ease.”

Check out her whole post here:

While Dunham’s message is certainty justified, it is her emphasis on her sympathy for personal friend, and fellow white woman, Taylor Swift, that has rubbed some the wrong way. She says, “I don’t have a hip cool reaction, because seeing a woman I love like Taylor Swift (fuck that one hurt to look at, I couldn’t look).” She continues to address the presence of Rihanna, and Anna Wintour, but many are wondering why it “hurt to look at” Taylor in the video more than, say, RiRi or Kim Kardashian or Amber Rose.

Twitter is expressing just as much anger toward Dunham as she has for West and his video:

Will more celebrities speak out against West’s new endeavor, or is Dunham the only one who feels the profound need to tell the world her opinion?

SOURCE: Deadline | PHOTO: Getty

Kanye West , kIM kARDASHIAN , lena dunham , Rihanna , Taylor Swift

