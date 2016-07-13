DJ Drama, Meek Mill, Pusha T, & Ty Dolla $ign “Boyz In The Hood” (NEW MUSIC)

CLOSE
Drama is back in the spotlight.

T.I. And Fabolous Host Party

As the release date for Quality Street Music 2 quickly approaches, DJ Drama drops his Meek Mill, Pusha T, and Ty Dolla $ign-assisted song “Boyz In The Hood.”

Yesterday, during his HOT 97 interview, the Philly native finally explained his participation in the Meek Mill vs. Drake drama and the circumstances that led him to make the tough decision. After revealing his longtime friend Meek Mill won’t appear on his new album, the Atlanta-based DJ drops this soulful record.

“I know you got your hand on me, cause the devil’s tryna take my soul, one day all my n*ggas will be free,” sings Ty.

Unfortunately, “Boyz In The Hood” won’t appear on Quality Street Music 2, which drops July 22. Take a listen below.

