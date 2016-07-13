As the release date for Quality Street Music 2 quickly approaches, DJ Drama drops his Meek Mill, Pusha T, and Ty Dolla $ign-assisted song “Boyz In The Hood.”

Yesterday, during his HOT 97 interview, the Philly native finally explained his participation in the Meek Mill vs. Drake drama and the circumstances that led him to make the tough decision. After revealing his longtime friend Meek Mill won’t appear on his new album, the Atlanta-based DJ drops this soulful record.

“I know you got your hand on me, cause the devil’s tryna take my soul, one day all my n*ggas will be free,” sings Ty.

Unfortunately, “Boyz In The Hood” won’t appear on Quality Street Music 2, which drops July 22. Take a listen below.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

DJ Drama, Meek Mill, Pusha T, & Ty Dolla $ign “Boyz In The Hood” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com