CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Ryan Coogler And Ava DuVernay Release Powerful New Video Series Remembering Victims Of Police Brutality

Common, David Oyelowo and more stars participated.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Ryan CooglerAva DuVernayCommonDavid Oyelowo, and more get together for a powerful video series remembering the lives lost in police brutality.

The series of autobiographical videos created by black actors and directors highlights what their lives would’ve been had they encountered police brutality at a young age. “[My career wouldn’t] have been possible if, when I was 12 years old … [I] was shot and killed by police on the spot, before I even had a chance to put my hands up, like Tamir Rice,” Coogler says in the video.

In one clip, Ava DuVernay pays tribute to Tanisha Anderson, who was severely tazed by the cops and left to die. In another clip, David Oyelowo remembers Freddie Gray Jr., who died due to a severe spinal injury.

Watch both videos above and let us know what you think.

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash 

Ryan Coogler And Ava DuVernay Release Powerful New Video Series Remembering Victims Of Police Brutality was originally published on globalgrind.com

ava duvernay , Black Lives Matter , Ryan Coogler

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close