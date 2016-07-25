Draya Opens Up About Motherhood & Why She Decided To Share It All On Instagram

07.25.16
For Draya, life after reality TV has been great. Her swimsuit line Mint Swim is booming, her love life appears to be better than ever, and she has a new baby to keep her busy. Well, we sat down with Draya Michele in Los Angeles for an exclusive interview, during which we talked to her about everything you wanted to know in a three-part series.

In this video, Draya reveals her reaction to seeing Kylie Jenner rocking her Mint Swim bathing suit and what it was like breaking the Internet with her sexy Snapchats lying by the pool.

“What people needed to realize about that was (it was) my pool,” she said. “So I was at home in my backyard and no one could see me but who was recording, and that was my fiancé (Orlando Scandrick). So it was like yeah, I’m a mom but I was at home in the privacy of my own backyard. I’m not walking around the hotel pool like that.” 

As for Snapchat, Draya says it’s her favorite social media platform: “That’s where I feel like I can be myself. I like wearing no makeup. I like that I can be myself and it feels good to be myself.”

Check out the interview above and come back for part two tomorrow.

