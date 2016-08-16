CLOSE
An Inside Answer on What’s Taking So Long For Frank Ocean’s New Album: Producer Malay Talks

Patience is a virtue.

2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival - Day 1

Frank Ocean will not be rushed into dropping his latest project.

Malay, co-producer of Ocean’s long-delayed, (allegedly) upcoming second studio album Boys Don’t Cry, participated in an AMA Reddit on Monday evening and was pressured to speak on the album’s release—though he previously warned he could not give fans any updates.

When one commentator explained that fans felt “betrayed” by Ocean after all the teasing of the project, Malay finally spoke on the hold-up.

“First of all we all massively appreciate and love you guys, Frank has told me this himself many times,” he shared. “To be fair tho, art cannot be rushed. It’s about making sure the perfect aesthetic for the situation has been reached, to do that, takes constant tweaking, trial and error.. That goes for any creative situation.” He described Ocean’s process as “very focused and persistent… yet very free.”

Malay also spoke about the first time he and Ocean worked together (they’d written a song for Mario) and some mysterious phenomenon called “the booty club.”

“Everyone will get a ticket to the booty club who wants one,” Malay responded to a confused fan – and we’re sure that only confused the fan more. And, if you just happened to be wondering what Frank Ocean smells like, Malay at least has that answer for you. He says it’s like, “if God was a woman.”

Stay tuned for Boys Don’t Cry, hopefully dropping soon.

SOURCE: Billboard | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

An Inside Answer on What’s Taking So Long For Frank Ocean’s New Album: Producer Malay Talks was originally published on globalgrind.com

