Autopsy Reveals Paul O’Neal Was Fatally Shot In The Back

A Cook County medical examiner’s autopsy report reveals Paul O’Neal, an 18-year-old Black man fatally wounded by police last month, sustained one shot to the right side of his back, according to the Chicago Tribune.
Toxicology tests also showed O’Neal had no drugs in his system at the time of death. The coroner’s medical autopsy repeats the responding officer’s narrative that O’Neal was armed during the chase. Authorities have confirmed that O’Neal was not in possession of a gun.
O’Neal was shot by officers after they responded to reports of a stolen Jaguar on July 28. A 10 minute dashcam video shows officers in pursuit of O’Neal by car and on foot, firing down a street as O’Neal ran away. Moments later, officers handcuffed him as he lay mortally wounded behind a home on the city’s South Side, reports the Tribune.
A week after the shooting, the Chicago Police Department released a total of nine videos, which displayed procedural errors by the three responding officers. According to the Tribune, Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson relieved the officers of their duties due to policy violations. One violation made evident by the initial dashcam video’s release, bans officers from shooting at a car when it is the lone threat to an officer or others.
The Chicago Tribune filed a FOIA report against Chicago’s Independent Police Review Authority, after the agency refused to release the names of the responding officers. The Tribune received a document last week with the officer’s names blacked out. In response, the agency cited a specific clause that allows them to withhold information if the details “endanger the life or physical safety of law enforcement personnel or any other person.”
Controversy surrounds the use of body camera footage–the officer who shot O’Neal had his camera turned off during the shooting, but turned it on afterwards. In the video he says to another officer, “The shots were coming at us as the car was coming at us. I didn’t know if he was armed or not.”
Last week, the O’Neal family filed a wrongful death suit against the city, WLS reports.
SOURCES: Chicago Tribune, WLS | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
SEE ALSO:
Chicago Police Body Camera Fail: ‘Officers Still Have The Autonomy’
WATCH: ‘Cold-Blooded Murder:’ Chicago Police Release Video Of Fatal Shooting Of Unarmed Black Teen
62 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
62 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Eric Logan, 541 of 62
2. Jamarion Robinson, 262 of 62
3. Gregory Hill Jr., 303 of 62
4. JaQuavion Slaton, 204 of 62
5. Ryan Twyman, 245 of 62
6. Brandon Webber, 206 of 62
7. Jimmy Atchison, 217 of 62
8. Willie McCoy, 208 of 62
9. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 219 of 62
10. D’ettrick Griffin, 1810 of 62
11. Jemel Roberson, 26Source:false 11 of 62
12. DeAndre Ballard, 23Source:false 12 of 62
13. Botham Shem Jean, 26Source:false 13 of 62
14. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 14 of 62
15. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 15 of 62
16. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 16 of 62
17. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 17 of 62
18. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 18 of 62
19. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 19 of 62
20. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 20 of 62
21. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 21 of 62
22. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 22 of 62
23. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 23 of 62
24. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 24 of 62
25. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 25 of 62
26. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 26 of 62
27. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 27 of 62
28. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 28 of 62
29. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 29 of 62
30. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 30 of 62
31. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 31 of 62
32. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 32 of 62
33. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 33 of 62
34. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 34 of 62
35. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 35 of 62
36. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 36 of 62
37. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 37 of 62
38. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 38 of 62
39. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 39 of 62
40. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 40 of 62
41. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 41 of 62
42. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 42 of 62
43. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 43 of 62
44. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 44 of 62
45. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 45 of 62
46. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 46 of 62
47. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 47 of 62
48. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 48 of 62
49. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 49 of 62
50. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 50 of 62
51. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 51 of 62
52. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 52 of 62
53. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 53 of 62
54. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 54 of 62
55. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 55 of 62
56. Stephon Clark, 22Source:false 56 of 62
57. Danny Ray Thomas, 34Source:false 57 of 62
58. DeJuan Guillory, 27Source:false 58 of 62
59. Patrick Harmon, 5059 of 62
60. Jonathan Hart, 2160 of 62
61. Maurice Granton, 2461 of 62
Autopsy Reveals Paul O’Neal Was Fatally Shot In The Back was originally published on newsone.com