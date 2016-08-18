CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Autopsy Reveals Paul O’Neal Was Fatally Shot In The Back

Chicago police shot the 18-year-old on July 28 while responding to reports of a stolen Jaguar.

0 reads
Leave a comment

A Cook County medical examiner’s autopsy report reveals Paul O’Neal, an 18-year-old Black man fatally wounded by police last month, sustained one shot to the right side of his back, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Toxicology tests also showed O’Neal had no drugs in his system at the time of death. The coroner’s medical autopsy repeats the responding officer’s narrative that O’Neal was armed during the chase. Authorities have confirmed that O’Neal was not in possession of a gun.

O’Neal was shot by officers after they responded to reports of a stolen Jaguar on July 28. A 10 minute dashcam video shows officers in pursuit of O’Neal by car and on foot, firing down a street as O’Neal ran away. Moments later, officers handcuffed him as he lay mortally wounded behind a home on the city’s South Side, reports the Tribune.

A week after the shooting, the Chicago Police Department released a total of nine videos, which displayed procedural errors by the three responding officers. According to the Tribune, Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson relieved the officers of their duties due to policy violations. One violation made evident by the initial dashcam video’s release, bans officers from shooting at a car when it is the lone threat to an officer or others.

The Chicago Tribune filed a FOIA report against Chicago’s Independent Police Review Authority, after the agency refused to release the names of the responding officers. The Tribune received a document last week with the officer’s names blacked out. In response, the agency cited a specific clause that allows them to withhold information if the details “endanger the life or physical safety of law enforcement personnel or any other person.”

Controversy surrounds the use of body camera footage–the officer who shot O’Neal had his camera turned off during the shooting, but turned it on afterwards. In the video he says to another officer, “The shots were coming at us as the car was coming at us. I didn’t know if he was armed or not.”

Last week, the O’Neal family filed a wrongful death suit against the city, WLS reports.

SOURCES: Chicago TribuneWLS  | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

SEE ALSO:

Chicago Police Body Camera Fail: ‘Officers Still Have The Autonomy’

WATCH: ‘Cold-Blooded Murder:’ Chicago Police Release Video Of Fatal Shooting Of Unarmed Black Teen

Eric Garner Daniel Pantaleo trial protest

62 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

62 photos Launch gallery

62 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 62 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

62 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 9:54 a.m. EDT, July 20, 2019 -- Police shooting and killing Black males is all but a centuries-old American tradition among law enforcement in the U.S. But the fact that this apparent rite of police passage was still thriving in 2019 and expected to continue well into 2020 and beyond should give any American citizen pause as more and more names of Black males continue to be added to a growing list of victims with what seems like a new shooting every week. Most recently, the country has been outraged by now the justice system failed the family of Eric Garner who strangled by NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo. Sadly, the Justice Department decided Pantaleo will not be hit with federal charges and it is still being decided if he will even lose his job as a police officer. Garner is one of many victims. READ MORE: Police Shootings And The Public Execution Of Black People Other victims' names include, but certainly, aren't limited to: Tamir RiceBotham Shem Jean; E.J. Bradford; and Michael Brown. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the danger they face upon being born into a world of hate that branded them as suspects since birth.

Autopsy Reveals Paul O’Neal Was Fatally Shot In The Back was originally published on newsone.com

Chicago Police Department , Paul O'Neal , wrongful death lawsuit

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close