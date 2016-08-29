CLOSE
Gary’s Tea: The Worst & Best Dressed At The 2016 VMAs [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gary‘s got your fashion recap of the red carpet at last night’s highly anticipated 2016 VMAs. The MTV VMAs makes a name for itself not only for the most outrageous onscreen moments, but for the often colorful, crazy fashion risks that are taken by the attendees.

While stars like Naomi Campbell and Britney Spears played it simple and elegant, Beyonce arrived with the played up dramatics. Rappers like Desiigner, Fat Joe, Diddy and Ty Dolla $ign also came with experiments in color and fabrics. Check out the exclusive video above to for the full rundown in the red carpet edition of Gary’s Tea!

 Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST and for more of ‘Gary’s Tea’ click here.
 
 

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 2016 MTV Video Music Awards Show

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 2016 MTV Video Music Awards Show

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 2016 MTV Video Music Awards Show

The 2016 VMAs were held Sunday night in New York City, and #TeamBeautiful was on the scene. Check out all the fashion and style from oozing from your favorite celebs!

Gary’s Tea: The Worst & Best Dressed At The 2016 VMAs [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

