Watch Blac Chyna & Rob Laugh, Fight, & Cry In New Teaser For Reality Show

They're not just keeping up with the Kardashians—they're beating them for excitement.

Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her 'Chymoji' Emoji Collection

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have been making waves in the media this week with tons of interviews and magazine shoots.

But you’ve never seen the couple as candid as they are in the first look at their upcoming show Rob & Chyna.

In the teaser, Rob scrolls through Chyna’s phone, asking, “Yo, who is hittin’ your phone over and over?”

Chyna responds, “Why do you wanna keep going through my phone like you don’t trust me?”

The clip also addresses Rob’s battle with depression, in which Chyna asks how she can prevent her future husband from spiraling back into a dark space. But despite the quarrels and tears, the pair is still obviously in love and excited to take on the world together—along with Chy’s son, King, and their new bundle of joy on the way.

Rob & Chyna premieres Sunday, September 11 at 9 p.m on E! Check out the first look above.

SOURCE: E! Online | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty 

Watch Blac Chyna & Rob Laugh, Fight, & Cry In New Teaser For Reality Show was originally published on globalgrind.com

