Extra Butter: Mark Wahlberg & Gina Rodriguez Break Down Their Fiery Scenes In 'Deepwater Horizon'

Deepwater Horizon is in theaters September 30th.

Entertainment News
| 09.29.16
Dismiss

Mark Wahlberg and Gina Rodriguez star in the new movie Deepwater Horizon, which tells the story of the tragic BP drill explosion that took the life of 11 men and women.

I went down to New Orleans – the site of the biggest oil spill in American history – to talk to the entire cast. Mark and Gina told me about their dramatic stunts and running through fire on a rig explosion, while Kurt Russell and his daughter Kate Hudson broke down their own roles in the action thriller.

Mark told us he can’t wear a cape, but he can play a blue-blooded American hero any time, and Gina explained to us that she’s nothing like her hit character Jane The Virgin in real life.

Check out this week’s Extra Butter with BlogXilla as we go inside Deepwater Horizon, in theaters September 30th.

