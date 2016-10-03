CLOSE
Is ‘The Real’ Suffering Without Tamar Braxton?

Ratings have severely dropped since the singer's departure.

Ladies Of 'The Real' On 'Extra'

The world was shocked when news broke that The Real daytime talk show would be letting go of Tamar Braxton. But was it ultimately for the best?

“Tamartians,” aka Tamar fans, have been slamming the show, calling it boring after ratings took a serious hit following the singer’s departure. According to reports, the talk show could be facing cancellation in the wake of Braxton’s firing. The third season of The Real debuted on FOX last month, making it the first to air without Braxton on the hosting panel.

Ratings dropped significantly, with a 22 percent decrease in viewers compared to the Season 2 premiere in 2015. Broadcasting Cable suggested that The Real could potentially be in danger of cancellation unless ratings improve, revealing that the 22 percent decrease in ratings “showed the largest declines of any talkers that haven’t already been canceled.”

But Tamar Braxton is living her life and has made it clear she is no longer friendly with her former costars; even Adrienne Bailon and Tamera Mowry-Housley, who she said showed up to her son’s birthday party, “took [pics] and left.”

Messy!

SOURCE: Inquisitr | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Is ‘The Real’ Suffering Without Tamar Braxton? was originally published on globalgrind.com

