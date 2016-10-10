John Legend Reveals How Fatherhood Has Affected His Music [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

| 10.10.16
John Legend is gearing up to release his first new album in three years. He dropped the album’s first single, “Love Me Now.” He talks about the upcoming album, how first time fatherhood is treating him, and how it has influenced the creation of his album. He also talks about teaming up with his wife, Chrissy Teigan, for clap backs on twitter when necessary.

He also speaks a little about Chrissy’s hiatus from public social media. He reveals that his album, “Darkness & Light” will be out later this year, with features from guest artists Chance The Rapper and Miguel! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!”

