Prayers Up: Toni Braxton Is Back In The Hospital

It’s been a very rough few months for Toni Braxton. Yesterday, a rep for the singer tweeted from Braxton’s account that she has been hospitalized again for complications from lupus, and had to cancel at least one show from her ‘The Hits’ mini-tour.

Toni Braxton was hospitalized this afternoon in Cleveland due to complications with her Lupus. Unfortunately her show tonight in Cleveland

will need to be postponed. Lupus needs to be constantly monitored and this minor setback should not affect the rest of her tour.

Tickets for tonight’s show will be honored at the re-scheduled date that will be announced shortly.

The announcement came just after Toni performed in Kansas Cityevening, where her boyfriend Birdman made a special appearance to close the show.

Braxton revealed her battle with the inflammatory immune disease in 2010, and said performing was one of the hardest things to do. “That’s the toughest part, when I have to perform,” she explained back in 2015. “So often, when it’s like that, it’s a lot of, ‘You sing!’ to the audience, you know. They kind of help me out a little bit without realizing it.”

She added, “Even if I can’t perform, I still figure it out. Sometimes I look back [at] that evening [and] I go, ‘How did I get through that?’”