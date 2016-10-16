It’s been a very rough few months for Toni Braxton. Yesterday, a rep for the singer tweeted from Braxton’s account that she has been hospitalized again for complications from lupus, and had to cancel at least one show from her ‘The Hits’ mini-tour.
Braxton revealed her battle with the inflammatory immune disease in 2010, and said performing was one of the hardest things to do. “That’s the toughest part, when I have to perform,” she explained back in 2015. “So often, when it’s like that, it’s a lot of, ‘You sing!’ to the audience, you know. They kind of help me out a little bit without realizing it.”
She added, “Even if I can’t perform, I still figure it out. Sometimes I look back [at] that evening [and] I go, ‘How did I get through that?’”
Prayers Up: Toni Braxton Is Back In The Hospital was originally published on globalgrind.com