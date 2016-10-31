Moise Morancy went from an aspiring rapper/actor to a viral hero.

The 21-year-old has been hailed as a good Samaritan after a video of him saving a girl from an alleged sexual assault while riding a bus in Queens made its rounds on the internet. Morancy posted the video recorded by another passenger to his social media, which shows the emcee restraining the alleged assailant before police arrived at the scene.

In the video, you hear the young artist saying, “Don’t you ever do that s–t again, you hear me? He was touching a little girl, and then I defended her.”

In a Facebook post describing the incident, he wrote: “I’m sitting at the back of the bus when this drunk guy gets on, saying all types of sexual s–t to this little girl sitting next to me. At first he started caressing her hand and I saw how uncomfortable it made her, so she let go and put her hands in her pocket. He then proceeded to forcibly do it again.”

Another passenger called 911, while Morancy held the man to the ground for 20 minutes. But when police arrived, they treated the rapper as the suspect, NY Daily News reports. Morancy said, “They started to detain me, and I was confused. I felt criminalized.”

A police sergeant ordered Morancy’s release, while Pablo Levano, who’s charged with forcible touching, child endangerment and harassment, remains locked up on Rikers Island on $2,000 bond or $1,000 cash bail.

SOURCE: NY Daily News | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Facebook

Watch This Brooklyn Rapper Save A Teenage Girl From Being Sexually Assaulted was originally published on globalgrind.com