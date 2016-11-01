CLOSE
EXCLUSIVE: Lil Yachty Spills About Soulja Boy Beef & Leaks His Voice Message

Lil Yachty's Surprise Birthday Lunch

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

From our sister site in Houston, THEBOXHOUSTON.com:

Lil Yachty finally responds to his “non-beef” with Soulja Boy.

In the 97.9 The Box studio Lil Yachty reveals to Hardbody Kiotti that Soulja Boy was lying about everything, that he didn’t even know he had that many fans, & more.

Watch the full exclusive and hear Lil Yachty‘s leaked phone call apology from Soulja Boy below:

EXCLUSIVE: Lil Yachty Spills About Soulja Boy Beef & Leaks His Voice Message was originally published on theboxhouston.com

