EXCLUSIVE: Lil Yachty Spills About Soulja Boy Beef & Leaks His Voice Message

Lil Yachty finally responds to his “non-beef” with Soulja Boy.

In the 97.9 The Box studio Lil Yachty reveals to Hardbody Kiotti that Soulja Boy was lying about everything, that he didn’t even know he had that many fans, & more.

Watch the full exclusive and hear Lil Yachty‘s leaked phone call apology from Soulja Boy below:

