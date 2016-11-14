CLOSE
Quick Meal Monday On Majic facebook live (Yummy Pork Chops)

Cook with Robert Bassman Washington tonight at 8:30pm on Majic 102.1 facebook live. Tonights recipe comes from Shona Anthony one of our Majic listeners, below is all the ingredients you will need to join in the experience.

Ingredients and directions 

4 pork chops, 2 cup Italian dressing, 1/4 cup soy sauce, 1/2 tsp pepper.  Mix Italian dressing, soy sauce and pepper in bowl. Place chops in pan on medium and pour mixture over chops. Cover pan and simmer for 25 minutes.

Quick Meal Monday On Majic facebook live (Yummy Pork Chops) was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

