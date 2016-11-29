CLOSE
All Hail The Queen Of Hip-Hop Soul: 10 Artists Who’ve Sampled Mary J. Blige

Good music never dies.

Mary J. Blige at Beacon Theater - 1992

Source: Getty

On this day in 1994, Mary J. Blige released her sophomore album My Life, which went on to go triple platinum and cement the singer’s position as the Queen of Hip-Hop/Soul.

The record spawned hit singles like “I’m Going Down,” “My Life,” and “Be Happy,” which have inspired and influenced a whole new generation of artists. Most recently, Drake sampled one of the most popular tracks from the My Life album, “Mary’s Joint (All Night Long),” on his song “Weston Road Flows.”

In honor of the classic album’s 22nd birthday, check out these artists who’ve also sampled a Mary J. Blige track or two:

Frank Ocean– “Super Rich Kids” (2012)

For his debut album Channel Orange, Frank Ocean channeled Mary’s “Real Love” on his track “Super Rich Kids” featuring Earl Sweatshirt. Although the song is one of the standouts on the album, Frank was sued for copyright infringement.

Jazmine Sullivan– “Holding You Down (Goin’ in Circles)” (2010)

Ms. Sullivan tapped Mary’s 1994 single “Be Happy” for her 2010 comeback.

Young M.A– “Summer Story” (2016)

Mary J’s 1997 banger “Everything” is such a classic that new artists like Young M.A have found a way to spin it and make it fresh again.

Tory Lanez– “Rain” (2014)

Tory Lanez is known for taking hit songs of the ’90s and turning them into the hottest club bangers of today. He did the same with Mary’s legendary track “Not Gonna Cry” for his 2014 song “Rain.”

Azealia Banks– “Yung Rapunxel” (2013)

For her highly anticipated album Broke With Expensive Taste, Azealia Banks took Mary’s signature 2001 song “No More Drama” and turned it into her 2013 grimy rap track “Yung Rapunxel.”

Lil Mama– “Sausage” (2015)

Remember Lil Mama’s 2015 hit “Sausage,” for which she took pieces of every viral song and sound bite and turned it into one big song? She also sampled MJB’s “Seven Days” on the track.

Kehlani– “As I Am” (2014) 

Kehlani wasn’t even born at the time Mary J’s first two albums were released. But good music never dies––she sampled the 1997 hit “I Can Love You” for her 2014 track “As I Am.”

Wale– “Bad” (2012)

Who said only old records could be sampled? Wale’s “Bad” featuring Tiara Thomas was reportedly a sample of Mary’s 2011 song “Mr. Wrong” featuring Drake.

Ariana Grande– “Lovin’ It” (2013)

Ariana’s catchy 2013 track is eerily reminiscent of Mary J’s “Real Love.” Many fans wished it was a single from her album Yours Truly.

Jay Z – “Can’t Knock the Hustle

Jigga sampled Mary’s “My Life” on his Reasonable Doubt banger, which featured the Queen of Soul herself.

