CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

A Sex Tape Starring Orlando Brown Has Leaked On Social Media

6 reads
Leave a comment

AIDS Healthcare Foundation 'Tickets For Testing' Event & 'We The Party' Screening

Orlando Brown is bringing 2017 in with a bang…literally.

The former That’s So Raven co-star has been caught in a newly released sex tape with an unidentified woman. The footage was released from a Twitter account in Orlando’s name. However, it’s not yet been confirmed whether or not the footage was released intentionally by Orlando or was the result of a hack.

So far, Orlando has not spoken out about the sex tape, but we feel a very bizarre rant coming soon.

Entertainment blog Fameolous has obtained the footage. *Warning* it is graphic and NSFW. Click here at your own risk.

A Sex Tape Starring Orlando Brown Has Leaked On Social Media was originally published on globalgrind.com

orlando brown , sex tape leak

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close