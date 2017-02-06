NEWS ROUNDUP: GOP Obamacare Replacement Not Ready Until 2018?…AND MORE

Donald Trump says a replacement for Obamacare may not come until 2018. “Maybe it’ll take till sometime into next year, but we’re certainly going to be in the process,” said President Trump during a sit-down with Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly that aired on Sunday. “It statutorily takes a while to get. We’re going to be putting it in fairly soon, I think that, yes, I would like to say by the end of the year at least the rudiments but we should have something within the year and the following year.” In January, he signed an executive order to dismantle the Affordable Care Act. Read more.
Social Media Tributes Pour In On Trayvon Martin’s Birthday
Sunday marked what would have been Trayvon Martin’s 22nd birthday. Social media tributes poured in from around the globe for the teen who was fatally shot in 2012 by George Zimmerman in Sanford, Florida. Many thanked Martin for sparking a movement of resistance in the fight against racism. “Here is your friendly reminder that today is Trayvon Martin’s birthday. He would have been 22 today. His life still matters,” tweeted one person. “Happy Birthday Trayvon Martin, RIP brother… Promise to God, your death won’t go in vain,” tweeted another. Read more.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Responds To Melissa McCarthy’s ‘SNL’ Skit
After actress and comedian Melissa McCarthy delivered an epic impersonation of White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Saturday night’s episode of SNL, he hit back. Spicer called the impersonation “over exaggerated,” and reportedly didn’t know about the sketch until he was flooded with messages early Sunday. When asked about actor Alec Baldwin’s impersonation of President Trump on Saturday night’s episode, he called it “mean.” “Alec has gone from funny to mean, and that’s unfortunate. ‘SNL’ used to be really funny. There’s a streak of meanness now that they’ve crossed over to mean,” Spicer said. Read more.
California High School Student Wears KKK-Style Hood During Lunch
A Bakersfield, California, high school student is in hot water after wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood at lunch, prompting classmates to snap images and record videos to share on the Internet. “I started Snapchatting it because that was terrible. I did not like that one bit,” one student posted. “I had hoped that it would blow up…I think that people should realize it’s not a joke.” According to the Kern High School District, a probe was launched surrounding the incident but the student’s name was not released.This isn’t the first time that the school district has made headlines. Last year its board of trustees ratified a policy that allowed educators with concealed-carry weapon permits to bring firearms to school. Read more.
SEE ALSO:
Senate Republicans Begin Process To Repeal Obamacare–Without Plan To Replace It
Trayvon Martin’s Parents Eye Political Office Five Years After Shooting Death
52 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
52 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 211 of 52
2. Jemel Roberson, 26Source:false 2 of 52
3. DeAndre Ballard, 23Source:false 3 of 52
4. Botham Shem Jean, 26Source:false 4 of 52
5. Antwon Rose Jr., 17Source:false 5 of 52
6. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 6 of 52
7. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 7 of 52
8. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 8 of 52
9. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 9 of 52
10. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 10 of 52
11. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 11 of 52
12. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 12 of 52
13. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 13 of 52
14. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 14 of 52
15. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 15 of 52
16. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 16 of 52
17. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 17 of 52
18. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 18 of 52
19. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 19 of 52
20. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 20 of 52
21. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 21 of 52
22. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 22 of 52
23. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 23 of 52
24. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 24 of 52
25. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 25 of 52
26. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 26 of 52
27. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 27 of 52
28. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 28 of 52
29. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 29 of 52
30. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 30 of 52
31. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 31 of 52
32. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 32 of 52
33. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 33 of 52
34. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 34 of 52
35. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 35 of 52
36. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 36 of 52
37. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 37 of 52
38. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 38 of 52
39. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 39 of 52
40. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 40 of 52
41. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 41 of 52
42. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 42 of 52
43. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 43 of 52
44. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 44 of 52
45. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 45 of 52
46. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 46 of 52
47. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 47 of 52
48. Stephon Clark, 22Source:false 48 of 52
49. Danny Ray Thomas, 34Source:false 49 of 52
50. DeJuan Guillory, 27Source:false 50 of 52
51. Patrick Harmon, 5051 of 52
52. Jonathan Hart, 2152 of 52
NEWS ROUNDUP: GOP Obamacare Replacement Not Ready Until 2018?…AND MORE was originally published on newsone.com