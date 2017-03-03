CLOSE
So Beautiful
HomeSo Beautiful

#BlackSalonProblems Is The Exact Hashtag You Need In Your Life

You: "I love my hair!" Other You: "You look like a f***ing auntie."

0 reads
Leave a comment

#BlackSalonProblems isn’t a new hashtag in the Twitterverse. According to Buzzfeed, it reared its hilarious head last spring and thankfully, it has recently made a glorious comeback.

Whether it’s new memes or rehashing old ones, Black Twitter had us in stitches:

WHO CAN RELATE TO THIS?

THIS WILL HAVE YOU DEPRESSED FOR MONTHS

YOU WANNA FIGHT, BUT YOU WAITED TWO MONTHS FOR THIS APPOINTMENT

AND TRUMP IS A LEGITIMATE PRESIDENT

DAMN DAMN DAMN!!!

SERIOUSLY?!

CLEARLY WE NOT SEEING EYE TO EYE

BUT I NEED YOU TO DO AS I SAY

OH HELL NAWL!

OH THE LIES WE TELL

THE DARK SIDE ALWAYS TELL THE TRUTH

YOU ALL GIRL POWER AND SELF-EMPOWERMENT UNTIL YOU GET IN THAT CHAIR

RELATED NEWS:

10 Best Reactions From ‘ShEther’ On Twitter

Twitter Saw Halle Berry’s Wig At The Oscars And Lost It

Al Jazeera Plus Gets Dragged By Twitter For Calling Rep. Maxine Waters ‘Sassy’

#BlackSalonProblems Is The Exact Hashtag You Need In Your Life was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Black Hair , Black Twitter , hair salon

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close