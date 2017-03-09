CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Did Vince Have A Baby Outside Of Marriage? Tamar Braxton Responds

The singer didn't hold back.

0 reads
Leave a comment
2016 Daytime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Tamar Braxton has a word (or many words) for the masses in response to allegations that her husband had a baby outside their marriage.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Supposedly, rumors were floating around that Braxton’s record executive husband of eight years, Vincent Herbert, had a child with another woman. Braxton got wind of the rumors and not only refuted them, but gave a lesson on being responsible to your kids on Instagram. Along with a photo of the child in question, Braxton writes, “Let me be CRYSTAL clear before this untrue story gets out of hand… this lady is claiming that this beautiful child is Vincent Herbert’s…(on Instagram)..let me explain to you all what kind of WOMAN I am!! If this was..she would be MINE as well..she would be all over MY instagram, media outlets, pictures interviews etc..because that’s the type of WOMAN I am.”

If you’re still unclear on the type of women Tamar Braxton is, she further explains, “Why would I want him to miss out on being a part of his daughter’s life?? Do you know how unpleased God would be and how that would effect OUR relationship in the end??…we would be DOOMED!!”

She further proclaims, “Listen ladies and gentlemen…don’t let NO ONE come in between you and your kids!! It’s not worth it!! And if they jealous of your kids they don’t love you and only want to control you!!”

Then finally, after all of this, Braxton asserts that the White woman claiming to have had a child with Herbert is not of his standards…therefore, he is NOT the father.

You can read Braxton’s full post below.

Case closed!

Celeb Pics of the Week 11/5 – 11/11: Rihanna Gets To Work; Tamar Braxton Comes Steps Out For The Soul Train Awards & More!
32 photos

Did Vince Have A Baby Outside Of Marriage? Tamar Braxton Responds was originally published on globalgrind.com

Tamar Braxton , Vincent Herbert

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close