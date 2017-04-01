Spring Break Family Fun- Things To Do ATL

FREE things to do in Atlanta with kids

Indoor attractions

Anne Frank Exhibit – The exhibit promotes the legacy of Anne Frank’s message which is that even a small number of people can bring about great changes when they embrace tolerance, promote diversity, and persist in seeing the goodness in humanity.

Babyland General Hospital – Now your kids can pick their favorite cabbage patch doll straight from the source. See a Cabbage Patch baby born, and roam the store full of other toys and fun surprises.

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHERE KIDS EAT FREE!

CREATE ATL – Family-oriented programming led by the Alliance Theatre, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, and High Museum of Art will feature various free activities beginning at 1 p.m. every Sunday, including family festivals, art-making activities, interactive musical story times, composers-in-training sessions, instrument making, drop-in acting classes and more.

Eat at a local restaurant – Well, your meal won’t be free – but the kids can eat free if you follow our handy guide. Be sure to tell us of any non-chain, locally-owned establishment that isn’t listed!

GA State Capitol – You can see great artifacts from the state (even a two headed cow!) It’s a fun way to introduce your kids to some Georgia history!

Little Shop of Stories – Little Shop of Stories is every mom’s dream. It’s a book store that engages kids of all ages, with awesome murals, great books, a play section and tons of scheduled events.

Marietta Fire Museum – See fire trucks and memorabilia at the fire museum in Marietta. There are two floors of interesting paraphernalia.

Mayfield Dairy – Are you a fan of Mayfield Milk? Did you know it all starts in Braselton, and you can tour the facility? Be ready for the excitement at the entrance – there is a huge gift store with tons of toys. But there is also a place for kids to sit and color or watch a milking movie. Cooper loved “milking” the cow, and don’t forget the ice cream at the end of your journey! The tour is free, but you might want to bring a few dollars for ice cream.

Mountain Crossings – The building was completed in 1937, the same year that the Appalachian Trail was completed, and it marks the only covered part of the trail….the AT runs right through the building.

Museum of Aviation – Do you have a want-to-be pilot in your life? TheMuseum of Aviation at Warner Robbins will elicit a full day’s worth of grins and giggles.

Wild Birds Unlimited – Take a field trip to your local Wild Birds Unlimited store for a lesson in feeding these feathered friends. I took my son last summer and we spent over an hour in this small store investigating every nook and cranny. We discovered bird song makers, feed and feeders for various species, gorgeous art pieces, and so much more.

Center for Puppetry Art – The Center for Puppetry Arts is free to Fulton County residents on the first Saturday of every month.

High Museum – Walk-up admission to the High Museum of Art is free for Fulton County residents on the first Saturday of each month. Tickets are subject to availability and must be picked up by 1 p.m. Bank of America and Merrill Lynch cardholders also receive free admission on the first Saturday and Sunday of each month.

Fernbank Science Center. Visit the observatory and exhibits for free; planetarium shows are $7 adults, $5 students.

National Infantry Museum. This museum located on the base of Fort Benning near Columbus, Ga. was voted the best free museum in American by USA Today.

Federal Reserve Museum – Learn about why the government thinks we need a Federal Reserve System, how the gov’t controls the money supply..and kids will love to see what $1 Million looks like! Self-guided free tours happen on weekdays only.

Children’s Museum of Atlanta – CMA in Downtown Atlanta is free the second Tuesday of each month…just expect a crowd.

Outside Fun

Art on the Beltline – Check out dozens of public art exhibits on the Beltline, via walking or biking…be sure to stop at the Skate Park and Playground.

Arabia Mountain – We love the Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area. You can tour the nature center, visit the lake to take a hike.

Find a Playground – We’re excited to list 50 of the best Atlanta Parks and playgrounds – there is sure to be one near you!

Find a festival – Most of Atlanta’s festivals are FREE and so much fun! Here are our favorite Spring and Summer Festivals. For fall festivals, check here.

Play at a local splash pad – Beat the heat with these water-fun locations near you

Watch an outdoor summer movie – there are a number of places offering free movies this summer, and there is bound to be one near you.

Head to a Braves game – For the 2016 season, kids who sign up for the Kids Club get two FREE tickets to a home game.

Autrey Mill – Autrey Mill has over 2 miles of nature trails that feature a walk through a hardwood forest to pine forest. There is plenty to explore with bridges, an outlook, a farmer’s attempt to discover gold, foundations stones of the old mill, plus benches and pavilions.

Bear Hollow Zoo – It’s in Athens, but worth a visit if you’re in the area. Kids can see bears, eagles, and other animals up close. On Saturdays, families can visit from 1 – 4pm for live animal encounters.

Big Trees Forest Preserve – There are hiking trails, streams, bridges, wildflowers, and towering trees. This unassuming forest in Sandy Springs is hidden from most passers-by because the entrance is in a parking lot of a local office building.

Centennial Olympic Park – Enjoy a piece of history at this Downtown park, with a playground and fountains that are perfect for cooling off in during summer as they dance to the music.

Also On Hot 107.9: