No Chill! Black Twitter Reacts To Janet Jackson’s Split; Calls Her A Scammer

With Janet Jackson confirming her separation from billionaire husband of five years Wissam Al Mana, folks took to Twitter to share their thoughts on her recent uncoupling. There was a range of opinions:

Some were hi-fiving for her getting half that money and walking away from an alleged controlling relationship:

If Janet Jackson is divorcing her husband, she is getting 500 Million… She didn't sign a prenup pic.twitter.com/XyaPSSNNbB — ESSENCE_OF_SEAN (@ESSENCE_0F_SEAN) April 9, 2017

And since Janet Jackson "has money" she could do without the $500 million hey? 😂😞 — MORATWE (@Moratwe_) April 9, 2017

Janet Jackson done left her man and she's taking 500M and her baby with her pic.twitter.com/QOhuulk39K — Chocolate Metaphor (@ChocoMetaphor) April 9, 2017

Janet Jackson's marrying a Qatari biz scion with a 1/2bil kiss-off prenup. How do I tailor my dating profile to cater to wealthy Gulf women — Kuff 'n' Klout (@abooghost) April 9, 2017

New mom Janet Jackson reportedly splits with billionaire husband: https://t.co/BAvbVSHX3p pic.twitter.com/aVzpwHQb1h — ExtraTV (@extratv) April 9, 2017

So Janet Jackson got knocked up by a billionare and then left him and now getting 500 mill me: pic.twitter.com/rDAS6SVrZV — KเLLย๓เภคtเ (@_KhaLi7007_) April 9, 2017

The Jackson family after Janet Jackson divorces her husband & walks away with $500 million from the marriage. pic.twitter.com/fSlLmoHz8N — Dark Ugly & Insecure (@TTYesterday) April 9, 2017

Janet Jackson leaving Divorce Court with all her new assets like…. pic.twitter.com/iwQxXEGOG8 — Jay Breeze (@IAmJayBreeze92) April 9, 2017

To calling her a scammer:

.@JanetJackson Lemme find out Janet is honestly, truly trapping a billionaire in her latest child support/divorce settlement scheme. #IStanAScammerVol2 pic.twitter.com/QE3rjpLED1 — 🕵🏾‍♀️ (@CeeGotSole) April 8, 2017

Janet Jackson scammeddddd 😭 JOSEF STALIN'S Five Year Plan could never. — – (@peejhuncho) April 9, 2017

#janetjackson ***marries Arab billionaire without a prenup…soon as the baby's umbilical cord is cut✌✌✌⬇ #RHOA pic.twitter.com/BMvqIheirT — Brandon Gray (@BrandonGray561) April 9, 2017

janet jackson confirmed trapper of the century pic.twitter.com/3vEZjq1Rqj — lonelybando (@lonelybando) April 9, 2017

Janet Jackson when she looked and seen that 500 million hit that bank account pic.twitter.com/ttz34QP84u — Darlene Turner (@Darlene26811165) April 9, 2017

There were also fans who came to the “Control” singer’s defense:

Y'all out here thinking Janet Jackson was hard up for money before she married ol' boy? Is that the delusion of choice this weekend? pic.twitter.com/fVxOxBkyaa — HoeNas Bothers (@ItsNasB) April 9, 2017

Beloveds: respect Janet Jackson every day of your fucking life. — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) April 9, 2017

So now Janet Jackson, a self made millionaire, is a gold digger? I'm done with y'all pic.twitter.com/IxGWGrVpHu — Isabel (@Mjsjawline) April 9, 2017

I think y'all are looking to deep into Janet Jackson lil marriage but 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Kryse (@iKryse) April 9, 2017

As we previously reported, sources told Page Six that the split is amicable and the couple will co-parent their son, but others claim that trouble “has been brewing” for a while.

A source who works closely with the couple told the gossip site, “[Janet] thought he had become too controlling during the pregnancy and she had already allowed him to dictate her appearance and even the way she performed at concerts.”

In addition, the gossip site reported that the alleged final straw for Jackson came when her husband showed little support and concern for Katherine Jackson’s elder abuse claims against her nephew Trent.

