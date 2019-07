Tyga wasted no time getting back into the dating scene following his recent split with Kylie Jenner as he was captured in a picture with model, Jordan Ozuna.

Jordan Ozuna later took to Twitter to dennounce the dating rumors:

Omg y'all I'm not dating tyga 😂😂😂 come on. — Jordan (@jiordyn) April 21, 2017

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner doesn’t seem to be bothered:

