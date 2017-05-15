Chicago Teen Run Down By Boyfriend’s Baby Mama In Social Media Feud

from: blackamericaweb

In a truly disturbing story of social media and jealousy, a Chicago teenager was run down by a romantic rival. Tatyanna Lewis, 18, the daughter of a Chicago police officer, was reportedly engaged to 24-year-old Tyshaun Page. His ex-girlfriend and mother of his toddler son, who has yet to be identified, exchanged angry messages on Facebook in the days prior.

That proved to be Lewis’ last message. After visiting a friend’s home, witnesses say her attacker forced her into a tree, hitting and then running over her.

