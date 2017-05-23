Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

T.I. And Trey Songz Team Up For Joint Project Called “The Lady Killer”

Blogzworth

Posted 2 days ago
Leave a comment
Trey Songz And Chris Brown In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

T.I. could be surprising us with a summer full of music, including a joint project with “Mr. Steal Your Girl” himself Trey Songz. T.I. told XXL that he and Trey were supposed to be cooking up a project called The Lady Killers.

He’s also working on a joint project with fellow rap star Young Jeezy called Dope Boy Academy.  Those projects mixed with his 10th studio album Dime Trap and a Grand Hustle compilation, T.I. looks to take his place back on the throne as the the King of the South.

Also Check Out: Tiny Reveals Why It Was So Hard To Serve T.I. With Divorce Papers

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also Check Out: T.I. Blasts Funkmaster Flex For Saying Tupac Shot Himself

Dime Trap , T.I. , The Lady Killers , trey songz , Young Jeezy

Also On Hot 107.9:

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

10 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading T.I. And Trey Songz Team Up For Joint Project Called “The Lady Killer”

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

Birthday Bash ATL 2017
New Music
Latest