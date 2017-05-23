Entertainment News
Is This Meek Mill’s New Girlfriend?!

Posted 2 days ago
Medusa's 1 Year Anniversary Celebration Hosted By Meek Mill

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Meek Mill has finally moved on from Nicki Minaj and allegedly started dating entrepreneur Nessa Colombiana.


The rapper showed off his new girlfriend — Nessa Colombiana — in a few vids of them partying Friday night in Dubai. Meek’s there with Nessa for Arab Fashion Week.

We’re told the 2 have been hanging out for about a month … and Nessa accompanied Meek to his big birthday bash in the Caribbean a few weeks back. READ MORE

