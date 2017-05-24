Offset Calls Out SahBabii & Lil Uzi Vert For Worshiping The Devil

Offset of the Migos recently called out upcoming rappers, SahBabii and Lil Uzi Vert for devil worshiping by wearing their cross necklaces upside down.

SahBabii quickly responded back to Offset by calling him a fake GD and questioned his sexuality.

SahBabii discusses the meaning behind his 666 movement with Durtty Boyz below:

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

