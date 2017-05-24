Rising Artist NBA YoungBoy Out On Bail; Boosie Gives Him Advice

Rising 17-year old rapper, NBA YoungBoy served over 8 months recently for his alleged involvement in a murder and several shootings that took place last year.
Fellow Baton Rouge rapper, Lil Boosie welcomed NBA YoungBoy home by advising him to leave Louisiana to avoid more trouble or death.
Unfortunately, NBA YoungBoy will still have to face charges and potentially more jail time in the near future.
Lalaa Shepard
Also On Hot 107.9:
INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z
10 photos Launch gallery
INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z
1. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 1 of 10
2. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 2 of 10
3. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 3 of 10
4. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 4 of 10
5. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 5 of 10
6. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 6 of 10
7. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 7 of 10
8. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 8 of 10
9. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 9 of 10
10. Beyoncé & Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding AnniversarySource:Instagram 10 of 10
comments – Add Yours