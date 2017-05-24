Yo' Durtty
Rising Artist NBA YoungBoy Out On Bail; Boosie Gives Him Advice

The Durtty Boyz

Rising 17-year old rapper, NBA YoungBoy served over 8 months recently for his alleged involvement in a murder and several shootings that took place last year.

Fellow Baton Rouge rapper, Lil Boosie welcomed NBA YoungBoy home by advising him to leave Louisiana to avoid more trouble or death.

I just need time 🕓 #38BABY #boowatchoverme #3shit

A post shared by 38BABY | NBA LIVE COMING SOON (@nba_youngboy) on

Unfortunately, NBA YoungBoy will still have to face charges and potentially more jail time in the near future.

Ain't nomo #FREEYOUNGBOY❤️ @nba_youngboy #HEHOME😈 #On⛽an⛽

A post shared by 33 (@og_3three) on

