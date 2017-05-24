Rising Artist NBA YoungBoy Out On Bail; Boosie Gives Him Advice

Rising 17-year old rapper, NBA YoungBoy served over 8 months recently for his alleged involvement in a murder and several shootings that took place last year.

Fellow Baton Rouge rapper, Lil Boosie welcomed NBA YoungBoy home by advising him to leave Louisiana to avoid more trouble or death.

I just need time 🕓 #38BABY #boowatchoverme #3shit A post shared by 38BABY | NBA LIVE COMING SOON (@nba_youngboy) on May 23, 2017 at 1:28am PDT

Unfortunately, NBA YoungBoy will still have to face charges and potentially more jail time in the near future.

Welcome home, NBA Youngboy. After spending 8 months in jail. pic.twitter.com/y8aXRr8BlY — Hip Hops Revival (@hiphopsrevival) May 23, 2017

Ain't nomo #FREEYOUNGBOY❤️ @nba_youngboy #HEHOME😈 #On⛽an⛽ A post shared by 33 (@og_3three) on May 22, 2017 at 4:55pm PDT

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

