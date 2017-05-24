JOE GREEN: King Kong 2, In Love, Working With Big Bank And Trouble

Joe Green stopped by Hot 1079 to chop it up with B High about his new mixtape King Kong 2. Joe also talks about working with Big Bank Black and Trouble on some songs on the project as well as his new single In Love.
