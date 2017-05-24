New Details Unfold For 2 Chainz Upcoming Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap Music’

Earlier this year, 2 Chainz announced that he would be releasing his fourth album, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music April 7th.
However, the release date got pushed back to June 16th and 2 Chainz has now released a trailer for the project which features Drake, Pharrell, FKI, Noisy and The New York Times.
2 Chainz promises his fans he will deliver a classic album.
Lalaa Shepard
