New Details Unfold For 2 Chainz Upcoming Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap Music’

Earlier this year, 2 Chainz announced that he would be releasing his fourth album, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music April 7th.

However, the release date got pushed back to June 16th and 2 Chainz has now released a trailer for the project which features Drake, Pharrell, FKI, Noisy and The New York Times.

6 / 16 A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on May 23, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

2 Chainz promises his fans he will deliver a classic album.

My album will be known As one of the illest street classics to come out in 2017 #prettygirlsliketrapmusic 6/16 A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on May 24, 2017 at 7:18am PDT

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

