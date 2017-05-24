Watch Jamie Foxx’s Emotional Story Of How Oprah Saved Him From Himself

Many people may remember how the movie Ray, based off the late, catapulted‘s career to new heights. He’s now revealed that all of this could have gone down hill if it wasn’t for the big O.

Obviously, we’re talking about Oprah Winfrey. According to a recent interview with Jamie Foxx on The Howard Stern Show, Ms. Winfrey saved Foxx from a partying habit that could have cost him his career. “I’m having such a good time and I’m not knowing I’m f*cking up,” the actor said. “I’m drinking, I’m doing every f*cking thing you can possibly imagine.”

According to Foxx, Oprah called him around 2005 and told the up-and-coming actor to get it together. “All of this gallivanting and all this kind of s**t, that’s not what you want to do,” he says she explained. “I want to take you somewhere.”

Foxx then described how he met Oprah at Quincy Jones’ house where Sidney Poitier and other Black actors from back in the day were present. They staged an intervention to make sure Foxx didn’t mess things up for himself. You can watch Foxx retell the emotional moment in the clip below.





Despite some folks’ recent disapproval of Oprah, it appears Foxx owes her a lot of his success. You can watch Foxx in the upcoming movie Baby Driver with Kevin Spacey. The comedian is also expected to go on a new stand-up comedy tour in the summer.

