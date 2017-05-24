‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Cast Tackles Ghosts, Acting Techniques, And Lil Yachty

Your browser does not support iframes.

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales hits theaters Friday and the whole gang is back — along with some new additions. Kaya Scodelario, Javier Bardem, and Brenton Thwaites join Johnny Depp and Geoffrey Rush for a horrifying ride on the seas of the Caribbean.

This time around, Capt. Jack Sparrow feels the winds of ill-fortune when deadly ghost sailors escape from the Devil’s Triangle. The ghost squad is led by Jack’s old nemesis, the evil Capt. Salazar, played by Oscar winner Javier Bardem. Jack’s only allies are Henry, the son of Will Turner (Orlando Bloom‘s character in the first three films), and Carina, a woman believed to be a witch on a quest to be closer to her father.

On this week’s Extra Butter with Xilla Valentine, we found out a little about how Johnny crafted Jack Sparrow and how Kaya geeked out when he first walked on set. “I met Johnny and I was like, okay it’s really cool that’s Johnny Depp,” she said. “And then he came on dressed as Jacks Sparrow and I lost it.” We also learned more about the unique twist Bardem brought to to his character of Captain Salazar.

Plus as an added bonus, Geoffrey Rush picks a Lil Yachty song to play on his little boat. You can check it out in the video above.

