Bow Wow Meets His Father For First Time On TV

Posted 13 hours ago
GQ And Z Zegna Celebration Event Hosted By Nick Jonas - Arrivals

Bow Wow has decided to meet his father for the first time at 30 years old on Growing Up Hip Hop.

“You see us trying to catch up, but what was weird is that I’m 30 years old now and I told him…, ‘This is crazy, this is our first father and son talk; not when I was 12 or 15 or 16 when I really needed you.” he told Access Hollywood Live.

“I felt like I had to do that for closure. I didn’t wanna get a call that something had happened to him, and I didn’t want him to go the rest of his life thinking that I hated him, which is not the case.”


