Bow Wow Meets His Father For First Time On TV

Bow Wow has decided to meet his father for the first time at 30 years old on Growing Up Hip Hop.

Bow Wow (aka Shad Moss) just recently met his father for the very first time. And the cameras were rolling to catch it all for reality TV.

“Growing Up Hip Hop” viewers witness his first face-to-face encounter with his father.

“You see us trying to catch up, but what was weird is that I’m 30 years old now and I told him…, ‘This is crazy, this is our first father and son talk; not when I was 12 or 15 or 16 when I really needed you.” he told Access Hollywood Live.

“I felt like I had to do that for closure. I didn’t wanna get a call that something had happened to him, and I didn’t want him to go the rest of his life thinking that I hated him, which is not the case.”

Also On Hot 107.9: