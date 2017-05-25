We Like: Reebok Classic announces Golden Barbie as its newest face for Lady Foot Locker campaign

Reebok officially welcomes international supermodel, actress and fitness maven Jasmine Sanders as one of its newest faces for the Reebok brand, joining the likes of Gigi Hadid, Teyana Taylor and Future. Adored by her millions of social media followers, Sanders will serve as the face of Reebok’s Women’s Classic campaign and collection with Lady Foot Locker.

Known widely for her bold and effortless merger of fitness and fashion, Sanders quickly gained international notoriety as a style icon – having walked countless catwalks around the world for top designers and striking poses for the most legendary fashion photographers. A self-proclaimed fitness maven, Sanders credits her success to hard work, both in her career and the in the gym. Sanders discovered early in her career that fitness was the key to balance and tranquility in an industry where the pressures of beauty could be overwhelming.



In the new Reebok Classic campaign, launching nationwide in key Lady Foot Locker stores, as well as on Reebok.com, Jasmine Sanders was photographed at the sun-dappled Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which served as the perfect backdrop to this streetwear collection. Blending key performance and street sensibilities, the collection includes directional designs that cater to the modern fashionista. Standout styles include the coordinating red/white/blue Striped Crew and the long Striped Skirt, paired with the Aztec Garment and Gum sneaker in white with gumsole, as well as Iconic Crew Sweat and matching Fitness Leggings paired with the Classic Leather sneaker in white. The 26 piece collection is rounded out by additional key pieces including the cropped Rib Tank Top, various Tees, a Knit Track Short, and various styles of the Aztec sneaker in black, white, red and clue, along with Classic Leather sneakers in white, black and neutral colorways.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of Reebok and its unique take on street style and fitness, so when I was asked to become the latest member of the Reebok family, the answer was simple,” said Sanders. “I love how versatile this Reebok collection is and allows me to go from the street to the gym and back, which works so well for my busy schedule. This collection really shows women and young girls that you can be fit and fabulous – and that message is very important to me as I live it every day.” “We’re very excited to have Jasmine Sanders join the Reebok Classic family because she has a unique sense of style that crosses over from fashion to fitness and beyond,” said Todd Krinsky, Global Vice President of Reebok Classic and Entertainment. “Not many people have the credibility to do this. We think that Jasmine is a bold voice for her generation and we’re very excited to share what’s in store for Reebok Classic and Jasmine in the future.”

The Jasmine Sanders campaign for Reebok and Lady Foot Locker launches nationwide in-store and online today. Please visit http://www.ladyfootlocker.com or http://www.reebok.com/us/jasmine_sanders for additional information.

