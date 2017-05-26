Ex NBA Player Say Khloe Kardashian Ruined His Career!

Former NBA Player Rashad McCants Says #KhloeKardashian Ruined His Career – blogger by: @MsJennyb ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Although we’ve heard rumors of the negativity that comes along with dating a Kardashian, few believe it until they’ve experienced it for themselves. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ A few months ago, #JamesHarden discussed the lowest point of his career and how things got back on track once he severed ties with Khloe Kardashian. Now, former NBA baller #RashadMcCants has come forward to explain how the Kardashian curse ruined his career. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ If you recall, McCants’ rise to fame came during his college career at North Carolina. The baller became known for helping his team win the national championship alongside Sean May, David Noel and Raymond Felton. McCants then went on to become the 14th overall pick in the draft by the #MinnesotaTimberwolves and played with them from 2005 to 2009. However, things took a turn for the worst in 2009 when McCants began dating the youngest Kardashian sister. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ According to McCants, his highly-publicized relationship with Khloe gave NBA teams a reason to doubt his commitment to the game, and now it’s his biggest regret of his career. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ “Without that situation in play, I’m a $60 – $60 million player,” McCants said. “Easily.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ McCants had trouble holding a steady position after he was traded by the Timberwolves to the Kings in ’09. He then signed with the Houston Rockets in the fall of that year but didn’t play. After an unlucky year in the NBA, he went on to play for the D-League, just before heading abroad. Still, nothing stuck. Now, he’s trying to get back into the swing of things by participating in the BIG3, Ice Cube’s new three-on-three league featuring former ballers. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Has the Kardashian curse been lifted?

