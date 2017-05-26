OJ Da Juiceman Opens Up About The Music Industry & Relationship With Gucci Mane

In a recent interview with Lalaa Shepard & The Progress Report, one of trap music’s creators, OJ Da Juiceman opens up about his past and details intimate stories about his life and music career from having his sister help him write music, coping with diabetes, discovering nearly every successful producer such as Lex Lugar, Sonny Digital, Metro Boomin, Zaytoven, Mike Will Made It, and several others.

Salute to my boy @ojdajuiceman32 for blessing me with another interview 💪🏾 #LinkInBio Soak up this free game from the OG #TheProgressReport @theprogressreport101 #OJDaJuiceman A post shared by Lalaa Shepard (@lalaashep) on May 25, 2017 at 5:55pm PDT

During the interview, OJ speaks on creating a new lingo and setting standards in rap music and how things are more acceptable today than they were when he was coming up

OJ even shares how getting robbed out of millions of dollars changed how he moved in the music industry and how no one believed in his biggest hit to date, “Make The Trap Say Aye”. Despite taking over 2 years to break, he never stopped believing in himself.

“Slow money is better than no money”.

OJ even stated that he and Gucci Mane will work soon when the time is right and wants upcoming artists to learn the music business so they can keep their profits.

#TheProgressReport :: @ojdajuiceman32 says he and @laflare1017 will work again 1 day ! 🤞🏾 #OJDaJuiceman #GucciMane #Interviews #HipHop @lalaashep A post shared by The Progress Report (@theprogressreport101) on May 25, 2017 at 11:14pm PDT

Watch the entire interview below:

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

Also On Hot 107.9: