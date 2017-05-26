Yo' Durtty
Stream Gucci Mane & Metro Boomin’s New EP ‘Droptopwop’

The Durtty Boyz

Posted 8 mins ago
JMBLYA 2017

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

Today Gucci Mane celebrates 1 official year of being a free man with the release of a collab album, Droptopwop with Metro Boomin. The 10 track project features appearances from Rick Ross, Offset of Migos, 2 Chainz, and Young Dolph.

StreamDroptopwop  below:

