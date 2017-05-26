Stream Gucci Mane & Metro Boomin’s New EP ‘Droptopwop’

Today Gucci Mane celebrates 1 official year of being a free man with the release of a collab album, Droptopwop with Metro Boomin. The 10 track project features appearances from Rick Ross, Offset of Migos, 2 Chainz, and Young Dolph.

StreamDroptopwop below:

#Droptopwop out now. link in bio 🏎 A post shared by Metro Boomin (@metroboomin) on May 25, 2017 at 8:30pm PDT

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

