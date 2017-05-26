5 Things You Didn’t Know About Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017

Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset also known as ‘Migos’ are a hip hop group from Atlanta, Georgia. From hits such as ‘Bad and Boujee’ and ‘Slippery’ off of their newest album, Culture, this crew’s talent has made them one of the biggest groups in the hip-hop industry and put them at the top of several music charts.

Here are some things that you may not have known about the viral trio:

1. First off, they are all related! No, they’re not brothers but Quavo is Offset’s cousin and Takeoff is Quavo’s nephew and they all grew up together.

2. Another thing you may not have known is that Quavo carries a leather backpack with him that contains money, two phones and an extra shirt at all times.

3. The trio has been producing their own beats and rhyming since they were in the seventh grade, however, they didn’t start taking their talents seriously until recent years.

4. Before being featured on tracks with artists Travis Scott and Drake, Quavo played football as the starting quarterback back in high school.

5. Last but certainly not least, before they were what we now know them as which is ‘Migos’, the group’s name was Polo Club back in 2010.

by: Ayana Clenance

