Blac Youngsta Announces New Project, ‘I’m Innocent’

Blac Youngsta is using his foe, Young Dolph’s approach to his music career after announcing a new project titled, “I’m Innocent”.

Earlier this month, police revealed that Blac Youngsta was allegedly involved in the 2017 CIAA shooting event that left Young Dolph’s vehicle bullet riddled with over 100 shots.

Following the shooting, Young Dolph released his second album, Bulletproof.

Now CMG artist, Blac Youngsta is ready to tell his side of the story.

Check out the artwork below:

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

Also On Hot 107.9: