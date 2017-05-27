Yo' Durtty
Blac Youngsta Announces New Project, 'I'm Innocent'

The Durtty Boyz

Posted 1 hour ago
Yo Gotti & The Whole CMG Family Host The BET Hip Hop Awards Pre Party At Cirque Lounge

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Blac Youngsta is using his foe, Young Dolph’s approach to his music career after announcing a new project titled, “I’m Innocent”.

Earlier this month, police revealed that Blac Youngsta was allegedly involved in the 2017 CIAA shooting event that left Young Dolph’s vehicle bullet riddled with over 100 shots.

Following the shooting, Young Dolph released his second album, Bulletproof.

Now CMG artist, Blac Youngsta is ready to tell his side of the story.



