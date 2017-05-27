Blac Youngsta Announces New Project, ‘I’m Innocent’

Blac Youngsta is using his foe, Young Dolph’s approach to his music career after announcing a new project titled, “I’m Innocent”.
Earlier this month, police revealed that Blac Youngsta was allegedly involved in the 2017 CIAA shooting event that left Young Dolph’s vehicle bullet riddled with over 100 shots.
Following the shooting, Young Dolph released his second album, Bulletproof.
Now CMG artist, Blac Youngsta is ready to tell his side of the story.
Check out the artwork below:
I JUST REALIZE THAT THIS RAP SHIT AIN'T FOR ME 🙌🏾 THIS SHIT WATERED DOWN AND FAKE AS FUCK 🙌🏾 I'M OUT HERE FIGHTING FOR MY LIFE RIGHT NOW SO I THINK DIFFERENT AND LOOK AT SHIT DIFFERENT 🙌🏾I DONE LOST SO MUCH TO THIS SHIT 🙏🏾MF JUST DON'T UNDERSTAND 🙌🏾 ONLY IF YOU KNOW THEY GONE PLAYER HATE WHEN YOU WIN 🙌🏾 YOU KNOW THEY GONE ACT FAKE WHEN YOU SEE EM 👀🤔 I WOULDNT WISH JAIL ON MY WORST ENEMY 🙌🏾 WITH ALL THAT BEING SAID THIS IS MY TESTIMONY… DROPPING 6/2/17 "I'M INNOCENT" 🙏🏾 #HIPHOPPER💪🏾 #CMGHEAVYCAMP
Lalaa Shepard