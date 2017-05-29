Stream Lil Yachty ‘Teenage Emotions’ Album

Really hope that my fans enjoy this project. Cuz that's all that matters to me. I worked on this for over a year now. Just so my fans could feel the vibes. I didn't make this shit for anybody else. I don't expect everybody to like it.. or love it. I don't expect anybody to post my cover or none of that. But as long as I keep reading messages of how much people fucked with it and appreciate it. Then my job is done. I'm not trying to compete with anybody… My mind is far to far else where to even try to level with another artist. I love everyone who supports me. And I see the fake through the industry. Stay positive. Teenage Emotions in stores now and streaming everywhere. ⛵️

A post shared by KING BOAT #fortheyouth (@lilyachty) on May 26, 2017 at 10:51am PDT