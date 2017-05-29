Yo' Durtty
Stream Lil Yachty ‘Teenage Emotions’ Album

The Durtty Boyz

Lil Yachty's Surprise Birthday Lunch

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Quality Control artist, Lil Yachty just released his debut project, Teenage Emotions. The album features the likes of Migos, YG, Diplo, and Evander Griim.

Stream below:

