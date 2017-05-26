Kirk Frost’s Alleged Baby Mama Wants Him Locked Up If He Doesn’t Take A DNA Test

, the woman who says she mothered‘s son after a yearlong secret relationship, is coming hard at him. She’s been trying to serve him with a paternity and child support suit for months. The suit alleges that Frost gave Washington a car and an allowance so she could remain his secret bae, but then when they broke things off, he abandoned her and their alleged son.

Washington wants Frost — star of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and husband to Rasheeda Frost — to take the DNA test and if the child turns out to be his, she wants his financial support. “Kirk Frost is running from taking this test,” Washington’s lawyer, Tony Mathis, told Bossip.com. “He’s too scared to take the test because he knows the baby is his. All he has to do is take the test. Let’s get the damn thing over with.”

Mathis said that if Frost continues to avoid the DNA test, Washington will file a warrant against him. “We’re gonna find him,” Mathis said. “We’ll alert the authorities and we’re going to put a warrant out for arrest for criminal abandonment of a child.”

Mathis continues that Washington has been trying to support the baby without a consistent source of income. “She’s struggling,” Mathis said. “She doesn’t have any financial support or the child. You are dealing with a baby who has needs.”

Mathis believes Frost is making himself look guilty. “If any man knows it’s not his kid, he’s going to be the first one to take the test,” the lawyer said. “He’s been running around for the last six months!” Looks like Washington wants him to claim the child or go to jail. We are sure this will be another plot line in Love & Hip Hop.

