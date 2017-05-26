Drake’s Alleged Baby’s Mama Shows Off Sonogram Of ‘Their’ Child

As reported earlier, former porn star and exotic danceris the latest woman calling outas the father of her unborn child. First, she had text messages to prove it, which theJasmineBRAND.com caught a hold of:

“Drake: I want you to have an abortion.

Brussaux: I can’t kill my baby simply to indulge you sorry.

Drake: Indulge me? F*** you.

Brussaux: What?

Drake: You do know what you’re doing you think you’re going to get money.”

Now Brussaux is sharing the sonograms:

Brussaux has held off on speaking publicly about her pregnancy. However, according to Perez Hilton, she is getting ready for a baby girl in October. Drake and Brussaux supposedly got involved after Drake’s split with J. Lo. You can see a pic of Brussaux and Drake together in Amsterdam below.

Now, Brussaux has reportedly hired an attorney, Raoul Felder, to back her up on any possible paternity or child support battles with Drake.

Drake’s camp released a statement, following the pregnancy news:

“This woman has a very questionable background. She has admitted to having multiple relationships. We understand she may have problems getting into the United States. She’s one of many women claiming he got them pregnant. If it is in fact Drake’s child, which he does not believe, he would do the right thing by the child.”

Drake’s rep also says Brussaux had sex with another major rapper around the same time as Drake. There’s no word on who this other alleged rapper might be.

Also On Hot 107.9: