Say What? Meek Mill Posts A Video Blasting Drake’s “Back To Back”

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - July 1, 2015

In a move that’s left social media utterly confused, Meek Mill posted a video of himself jamming to the most famous diss track aimed against him.

The Philly rapper posted a video of himself in the driver’s seat of a Lamborghini Aventador, tailing behind a friend who was whipping in the same car. The song he’s blasting happens to be Drake‘s “Back to Back” , which, as he explains in the caption, has become a motivational song for him.

“Back to Back”, which dropped in 2015, came at the height of Drake and Meek’s ongoing rap beef ignited by Meek’s accusations that Drake had been using the services of a ghost writer named Quentin Miller. Meek fired back with “Wanna Know” and “War Pain” which made very little waves on the charts.

Does this mean Meek is trying to extend the olive branch to Drake, or simply trying to appear unbothered (and super rich) but bopping to the diss track? Either way, Drake has made it perfectly clear that a friendship between himself and his former rap enemy will never exist. Here’s to hoping, though!

