Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Chris Brown Posts A Sweet Happy Birthday Message to His Daughter Royalty

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 24 hours ago
Leave a comment

2015 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

No matter what Chris Brown has going on, one thing is for certain – he is one proud Papa!

The adorable Royalty Brown turns 3 years old today. Chris, who just wrapped up his Party tour in Los Angeles, hopped on Instagram to celebrate this milestone for his baby girl. “MY BEAUTIFUL BABY GIRL IS OFFICIALLY 3 YEAR OLD!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. HBD RO RO! I LOVE YOU,” he captions the photo.

As you can see, Royalty is growing like a weed! The birthday girl is sporting a cozy gray sweatsuit holding a cute little doll. That smile is all dad!

Take a look at Royalty’s sassy poses!

 

Royalty’s mom Nia Guzman also posted some adorable photos for baby girl’s birthday. “Happy birthday to one of my queens!,” she captions the photo album. “U mean so much to your family. U brighten up any room you walk in. A real life angel. My BFF! Welcome to the big THREE! #HappyBirthdayRoRo”

#TBT 2 days till Roro's big #3! ❤️

A post shared by Nia Guzman (@therealniaguzman) on

 

#HappyBirthdayRoRo #WokeUpToCakeInBed #CakeAllDay #BigThree

A post shared by Nia Guzman (@therealniaguzman) on

 

IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On Hot 107.9:

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

10 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading Chris Brown Posts A Sweet Happy Birthday Message to His Daughter Royalty

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

Birthday Bash ATL 2017
New Music
Latest