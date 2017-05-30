Rihanna Honored Youth While Parsons School of Design Honored Her

had an inspiring message for youth everywhere as she spoke at the 69th Annual Parsons School of Design Benefit.

When Rihanna got on stage last Monday to accept her Honorary degree from Parsons, she took her moment to lift others up. Although she was being honored for her track record as a style icon and a humanitarian, RiRi wanted students to know that they are exactly as fly as they believe they are. Not only that, she thinks young people deserve more love for their hard work and the amazing things they do.

“I don’t think you get celebrated enough,” Rihanna told students during her speech. “You should be celebrated for every aspect of your growth and your growing pains.”

Rihanna believes that young creators work incredibly hard for every one of their achievements. That work ethic shouldn’t be shrugged off as nothing more than the bare minimum.

“You should be celebrated for your creativity, for your fearlessness, for your persistence and determination,” Rihanna asserted. “You should be celebrated for all the effort that you put into building your future, for being different, for not being given enough credit—for not having to use eye cream!”

In Rihanna‘s opinion, society is far more likely to dismiss young people than it is to invest their promise.

She stated, “My point is, we often tear our youth down when we should be building them up. At the end of the day, our future is in their hands.”



