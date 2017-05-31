Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Rock Their Swimsuits On The Gram

Queen Bey looks like she’s ready to pop in a new Instagram post where she and Blue Ivy are rocking some serious swimwear.

Shared on Tuesday, the pic shows Beyoncé and her five-year-old daughter looking absolutely adorable as they celebrate Memorial Day. Bey wore an indigo string bikini in a sheer duster, while little Blue wore a patterned one-piece with a $300 custom Yosuzi straw hat. (We wish Bey would adopt us!)

And did you peep Blue’s temporary star tat?

😁🇺🇸 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 29, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

It’s no secret that Bey has been killing the pregnancy style game! Just take a look at the “Lemonade” singer in this $4,950 Any Old Iron’s rhinestone jacket with a wide-rimmed hat.

Flawless!

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 26, 2017 at 5:04pm PDT

Ever since Bey and Jay Z announced that they are expecting twins, they have been living it up and sharing with us their adorable family pics. All we can say is please keep them coming!

